One doesn't want to make light of a situation where someone winds up in the hospital, but I'll blame this on the official who referred to the cow as an "unhappy cow." This one's on you, big guy.

According to FOX, a Leon County, Texas, rancher "was airlifted to a hospital and another person was taken by ambulance after being attacked by what officials called "an unhappy cow" on Monday morning."

'Unhappy Cow' Attacks in Texas, Two Men Now Hospitalized

Get our free mobile app

Did they have to add "unhappy" to the cow in there? It just really takes away from the seriousness of it all.

A portion of FM-831 was used as a landing zone for a medical helicopter. One person was taken to the hospital by ground transportation, and another, whose injuries LCEM said were more serious, had to be flown by air. One of these people has been confirmed as a rancher. via KXAN

Leon County Emergency Management (LCEM) shared on Facebook that "AirMed 12 N" picked up an injured rancher who had been "attacked by an unhappy cow."

The incident occurred about 90 miles east of Waco, Texas, which is about the halfway point between Dallas and Houston. At this time there have not been any updates on the two injured men.

Ok, something else that makes this headline funny is cows aren't known for their speed, right? Just last weekend we were driving through East Texas and saw a calf playing and running through the field. My wife noted that she didn't think she'd ever seen a cow running like that...

It's because we don't think of cows running, just chewing on grass. I hope both men make a full recovery, and that official agencies stop being funny... even unintentionally.

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.