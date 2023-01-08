School mascots are a tradition that goes back many years. It’s almost funny how so many of us have never had a say in what our school mascot is, yet we have such pride in them. But it’s a representation of our town, the place we call home. Whether we love our school mascot or laugh at the name and logo there are definitely some very unique school mascots found in Texas and we found 24 of them that we had to bring to your attention.

When looking at all of the schools and mascots throughout the gigantic state of Texas there are so many to go through. I must admit I did have a good time tracking down the photos below showing off the school names and mascots because some logos or photos were really well done and others that you could tell were just not up to the same quality as others. That is not meant as an insult to any of the schools listed below, it’s just funny how some schools want a perfect logo online and others don’t care.

You’ll Remember Your School Mascot Forever

While I have since moved away from where I grew up, I will always remember my high school mascot being a mustang, with the team colors being green and gold. While it may sound corny to some, you will always have a little hometown pride which is why we love our school mascots so much.

Let’s Look at the Unique or Odd Mascots in Texas

If I need to add any to this list shoot me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com. Now let's look at the list of mascots in Texas.

24 Unique or Odd Texas School Mascots People are proud of these unique mascots in the state of Texas.

