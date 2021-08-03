[UPDATE] Want to Watch the Demolition of Tyler’s Historic Harvey Hall in Person?

Well, Tyler's Harvey Hall got a two day reprieve due to rain. The Rose City's historic convention center will now meet its demise beginning Wednesday August, 4th, with a ceremony set for 1:30 p.m., and you can still be there to watch it all come down

Load up the family, bring the kids, this is going to be exciting.

The public is invited to watch as the City of Tyler hosts a ceremony to begin demolition of Harvey Hall, which include comments from Mayor Warren and City leadership. Following the ceremony City Council and Mayors past and present as they get to take the first swing at demoing Harvey Hall.

And here comes the fun part, after that ceremony, all of East Texas is invited to watch the demolition, in person, from a safe distance on bleachers that will be set up just for this purpose.

If you missed news of Harvey Halls' demise, the project has been in the works for quite a while. Earlier this year it finally received the green light from Tyler's city council. The project is estimated to cost nearly $28 million with construction beginning this summer.

Construction on the new project will begin soon and is expected to be completed in time for Rose Festival season next year, October 2022. The new complex will feature a new convention center that is pushed back farther away from Front Street, a better configuration inside the convention center itself, and a large green space in front of the new convention center.

The project is expected to be funded by bonds, private donations, hotel occupancy tax and the half-cent sales tax initiative. It is expected to help grow economic development, increase tourism, and improve the quality of life for Tyler residents.

