Anytime we go shopping in East Texas, we are looking for the best deal. It is very important to make that hard earned dollar stretch as far as it can. There are a plethora of dollar stores in the area to help with that shopping list. There are also many discount or thrift stores that can help make that buck go further. One such discount store that is very popular in East Texas is Big Lots. You can find anything from furniture to home goods to electronics to food there. Unfortunately, two Big Lots locations will be shutting down soon in East Texas.

Bankruptcy Filing

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. As part of that bankruptcy filing, they were forced to close some stores. On October 4, the company announced a third group of locations to be closed. This group included 46 locations across 23 states. Their first round of closing announcements was made on September 20 that included 49 stores. Their second closure announcement September 27 included 58 stores.

In total, 38 states will lose multiple Big Lots stores. Texas will lose the most with 23 locations shutting down. That includes the Beckham location in Tyler and the location on North Street in Nacogdoches. California will lose the second most stores with 17 followed by New York and Florida at 9 (KHOU).

South Beckham Store in Tyler - Google Maps South Beckham Store in Tyler - Google Maps loading...

North Street Store in Nacogdoches - Google Maps North Street Store in Nacogdoches - Google Maps loading...

Texas Cities Where Big Lots Stores are Closing:

Amarillo

Beaumont

College Station

The Colony

Converse

Corpus Christi

Fort Worth - 2 Locations

Garland

Houston - 2 Locations

Katy

Mansfield

Nacogdoches

Pearland

Plano

Portland

Rockwall

Rowlett

Round Rock

San Antonio

Tomball

Tyler

Rash of Business Closings

It has not been a great time to be a business owner as of late, especially if you're a small business owner. We're all tired of hearing about inflation but it's been a big driver of these closings. The online marketplace has contributed as well because of the convenience of shopping online and having the product delivered to our home or office.

In East Texas, we've seen multiple locally owned businesses close for various reasons. Until our economy can get back on track and the cost of everything goes down, it will remain a hard road for the businesses that are still standing now.

