It's a tumultuous time for many Americans as business styles shift and the price of goods is on the rise. Some more troubling news this week as the world's largest package delivery company has revealed plans to lay thousands of workers.

Currently, United Parcel Service is found in nearly every corner of the globe and boasts an impressive workforce of over 490,000 employees worldwide.

United Parcel Service To Lay Off 20,000 Employees

The announcement of the mass layoffs was made during UPS's first quarter 2025 earnings call. But these layoffs are just the tip of the budget-cutting iceberg.

Carol Tomé, the CEO of UPS, also commented that uncertainty surrounding global trade policies led to a drop in consumer confidence and muted demand from some larger customers, but particularly from their small and medium-sized customers." Via Forbes.

Additionally, the company will close 73 buildings by the end of June and it plans to cut "the total number of hours devoted to operations by their workers by 25 million."

The impending layoffs have the Teamsters on edge, as the two companies recently reached an agreement that UPS was to create 30,000 jobs.

UPS “is contractually obligated to create 30,000 Teamsters jobs under our current national master agreement. If the company intends to violate our contract or makes any attempt to go after hard-fought, good-paying Teamsters jobs, UPS will be in for a hell of a fight.” - The Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien

UPS bills itself as the largest package delivery company in the world for good reason. On average UPS delivers around 5.7 billion packages a year. If you'd like to read more on the layoffs at UPS click here.