Upside to COVID-19? Dating Apps

There's not many upsides when it comes to COVID-19, but I believe I have found one... For singles.

Since becoming single a little over a year and a half ago, I've complained endlessly about dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

My biggest complaint has always been a lack of profiles. Whether it be on Tinder, Bumble, or more recently, Facebook dating, I've always hated the shortage of profiles. On Tinder, there's a lot of fakes. On Bumble, there are about 20 profiles in Shreveport and the rest are 9,000 miles away. And Facebook just hasn't figured out this whole dating app thing yet.

I hadn't been on Tinder or Bumble in quite a while, but this week, I decided to sign back up. Clearly under strict social distancing policies, I was not the only one. It's like a completely different new world out there, with seemingly every single person in the area resorting to dating apps while on lockdown.

My point... If you're a guy (and you don't look quite as good as me, I don't need any more competition) then get on these dating apps right away.