5 Arrested After Chase, Stole $6K In Items From Texas Beauty Store

The 5 Women Pictured Above Took A Nice Long Ride To Go Steal From A Store And Are Now Facing An Even Longer Ride In Jail.

I wonder sometimes if folks who choose to cross state lines to commit a crime know that the whole "cops stop at the border" thing you see in the movies, doesn't really work in real life and law enforcement will pursue you until you're caught.

We Take You To Texarkana For This Wild Story About Some Makeup Bandits.

According to a press release from the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, on Wednesday, December 14, at around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers encountered a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas and when they attempted to pull them over, the vehicle took off.

A vehicle pursuit ensued with speeds up to 133 mph.

During the high speed chase, police reported that the suspects began throwing the items they just allegedly stole from the beauty supply store out of the window as if that was gonna absolve them of their situation. The suspects were stopped at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection in Texarkana, Arkansas and everyone in the vehicle was arrested.

The Items Stolen From Ulta Were Valued at $6,000.

An inventory search of the suspect's vehicle was conducted, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle as well. The total charges between the five suspects consisted of Fleeing by Vehicle, Theft by Receiving with a Value Greater than $5,000, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Governmental Operations, and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons.

All 5 Women From Shreveport Were Booked Into The Miller County Jail

Kyshawn Winston, 23

Marquina Capers, 23

Deja Hunter, 22

Romekia Robinson, 21

Kayla Jones, 21

Shreveport is 70 miles south of Texarkana so to make a such a long trip to Texas only to end up in jail in Arkansas wasn't worth it for some makeup now was it?

