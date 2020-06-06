‘Urban Cowboy’: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Movie

5

Gilley had a string of No. 1 hits in the 1970s, but also branched out into nightlife investing to boost his career. Urban Cowboy came along at just the right time.

“It launched me into the stratosphere,” Gilley told Rolling Stone Country in 2015. After all, he had nine No. 1 hits in the early '80s alone, including a cover of "Stand By Me" on the movie soundtrack.

Gilley, who died on May 7, 2022 at the age of 86, had nothing but gratitude for the boost, either: “I was in an elevator in Nashville one day back in the '80s,” he recalls. “There was a guy on there who said, ‘I want to thank you for all you did for Western wear.’ And I said, ‘You need to thank John Travolta. He’s the one who brought it front and center.’

"Every night when I go to bed, I thank John Travolta for keeping my career alive," Gilley added.