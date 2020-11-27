USA Boxing Postpones Shreveport Championship Set for December

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The COVID-19 crisis has caused us to postpone yet another highly anticipated event in the Shreveport Bossier city area. The 2020 USA boxing national championships will now be rescheduled sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The event was scheduled for December 5-12 at the Shreveport Convention Center downtown.

According to teamusa.org (the official USA Boxing site), head honchos with the program have decided to postpone the event that would have seen boxers from around the country converging on our area later this month. This is after the competition was already moved back in September due to hurricane Laura. Originally it was slated to be held in Lake Charles, but the destruction caused by the super storm forced the even northward.

USA boxing officials announced that the event was postponed because of the currently rising COVID-19 infection numbers across the state. In their statement, they cited the health and safety of the boxers, coaches, officials, and administrators as well as fans of the sport who would show up just to see the matches.

Reportedly, all participating boxers that were registered for this tournament will have their event registration transferred to the new dates.