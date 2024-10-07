Vehicle Theft Increasing in Texas According to New Report

Even though we know that vehicle theft and crime in general happens everywhere, we still don’t like hearing about crime on the rise in our home state of Texas. Even with as many law enforcement officers as we have trying to protect the Lone Star State, we are seeing reports showing that vehicle theft is still on the rise.

Texas was the second worst state when it comes to vehicle theft according to numbers released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In 2023, Texas had more than 115,000 vehicles stolen, the only U.S. state that had more vehicles reported stolen was in California where there were 208,000 vehicles stolen.

Texas and California are by Far the Worst

Last year California and Texas were the worst when it comes to vehicle theft, but it wasn’t even close. The other three states that round out the top 5 when it comes to vehicle theft all reported less than 47,000 stolen vehicles.

It seems like we have a serious problem in Texas, but it was interesting to find out that it’s mostly in the big cities. Houston has a 7% increase in vehicle theft year-over-year, Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington saw a 13% increase.

Top States for Vehicle Theft in 2023

If you’re curious as to which states were the worst when it comes to vehicles being stolen, let’s take a look at the numbers. Although this should be a warning to everyone, especially us in Texas, make sure you lock your doors every time you exit your vehicle.

