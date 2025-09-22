Texas, I love ya. I really do. However, I have a hard time finding love for the nearly 1,000 different species of spiders that call you home, despite most of them being completely harmless to me or anyone.

Of the nearly one thousand different spider species found in the Lone Star State, only four types can inject enough venom into a human to cause harm, according to A-Z Animals. However, I should note, according to my experience, seeing any of the nearly one thousand species in my kitchen will be followed by my squealing like a little piglet.

The Most Dangerous Spiders You'll Find in Texas

In all seriousness, most spiders are not harmful to humans. Our arachnid friends, just like us, are usually just out here looking for food or shelter. However, if you are looking to cut down on potential spider bites, here's how to do it:

Remove bed skirts and make your bed.

Shake out shoes, boots, towels, and clothing.

Wear gloves when working in the yard.

Use a flashlight when going under structures or into storage rooms.

There are just a few venomous species of spiders here in Texas; worldwide, that number is much bigger, with over 43,000 different kinds. Even still, only a small fraction poses a lethal threat to humans. And remember, because they are smaller than adults, children are much more susceptible to bites.

If you are ever bitten by one of these spiders, it's important to seek medical attention immediately. Depending on the type of spider and the amount of venom injected, the venom can cause paralysis or even death in extreme cases. Here's the list, thanks to 855 Bugs.