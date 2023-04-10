VIDEO: 93-Year-Old Rescued Off Carnival Cruise Ship Near Galveston

A dramatic rescue occurred on Saturday night about 90 miles off the Coast of Galveston. According to 12newsnow, The US Coast Guard received a request for a medevac from the Carnival Vista Cruise Ship around 10 o'clock on Saturday night. An elderly woman was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia, and septic shock. What a scary situation to have on open waters, luckily they were fairly close to the Texas coast.

The United States Coast Guard Crews launched a helicopter to the Carnival Vista cruise ship, which was about 90 miles away from Galveston. The woman was hoisted from the cruise ship along with a nurse to the UT Medical Branch. She is now in stable condition. Take a look at the dramatic video posted by USCG Heartland Facebook page.

I recently cruised aboard the Vista and had a great time. I was amazed at the sheer size of the ship. Just because I am a numbers guy, I thought it would be fun to include these stats in the article: The Carnival Cruise has a gross tonnage of 133,500 and has the capacity for a total of 3,3934 passengers with 1450 crew members.



travelagewest.com travelagewest.com loading...

LAST WEEK IN GALVESTON:

A huge alligator was spotted hanging out on a Galveston area beach at the Bolivar Peninsula. The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research captured the images and posted their findings to social media.

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research Facebook Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research Facebook loading...

According to the Texas Wildlife Department and mysananotnio.com, alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds, the research center stated in its post. Alligators are mostly inactive from mid-October until early March,

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world