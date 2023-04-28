VIDEO: Have You Seen the Amazing NEW H-E-B in Austin?

A couple of months ago, H-E-B opened its newest concept in the Austin area and it is absolutely amazing. This two-story HEB features an underground parking garage, multiple escalators, BBQ and Pizza Restaurant, and escalators, not only for people but for shopping carts as well. This new store looks like a mall inside! Oh yeah, did we mention that there is a wine-sampling area? Thanks to TikTok user heb-obsessed, we get to take a video tour of the new HEB

THE FIRST FLOOR:

On the first floor, this location features the SouthFlo Pizza restaurant and the Lake Austin’s Coffee Spot, a coffee shop that serves specialty coffee, breakfast tacos, and pastries and baked goods made daily at the store’s in-house bakery. SouthFlo Pizza serves NY-style, made-to-order pizzas made from the freshest ingredients that start with artisan dough and finish off with a special herb/cheese blend.

THE SECOND FLOOR:

On the second level accompanying the sales floor is a True Texas BBQ restaurant, which was named best barbecue chain by Texas Monthly. This location, which includes a full bar and indoor and outdoor seating, is the third True Texas BBQ restaurant in Austin. Not only do you get BBQ you get a range of Texas craft brews, including beers from several Austin breweries, and cocktails that include draft cocktails such as Old Fashioned and Margarita and frozen cocktails.

THE PARKING GARAGE:

Structured underground parking will ensure the store has a welcoming, pedestrian-friendly perimeter with wide sidewalks to encourage walking and biking to the store as well as the street-level landscape that softens the store’s impact on the neighborhood. With a second-level sales floor, customers will have access to three elevators, an open stairway, and multiple escalators and cart escalators.

An actual full-size restaurant inside of HEB, on the second floor.

This looks like the inside of a mall

It appears to be an HEB with no parking, oh wait, there is an underground parking garage

Not only the pharmacy but a coffee shop as well.

The pharmacy is totally separate from the rest of the store.

