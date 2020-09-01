WATCH: Landlord Shares Video Of Destroyed Home After Tenants Asked To Leave

There are a lot of people going through a tough time right now. I get it - we all should. There are people that are unemployed right now and unable to feed their families, there are children that can't go to school, and there are families that can't afford to live in their homes anymore.

When these stories are shared, kind people step up to help. That's the case of Allen White from Wisconsin. He took to TikTok to share how he'd offered his rental home to a family who had nowhere to go. However, this video isn't what you're probably thinking. It's not a tour of a beautiful home ready to welcome this family in - no. It's video of what was left of his home after the family allegedly destroyed it after refusing to pay White rent.

Before we dig any deeper, first take a look at the video for yourself.

You can hear White in the video saying that he offered the family his home after they had "nowhere to go". White says that after the family didn't pay rent, he asked them to leave his home. The kicker...because he didn't want to put an eviction on their record, he ASKED them to leave without dealing with a legal process.

In the video, you can see windows are smashed in, paint is thrown about the floor, and even the bathroom sink has been ripped out of the plumbing. It's a despicable act against someone that looks to have been trying to do something kind for someone else.

After going viral on TikTok, White created a GoFundMe page to share his story. He says the woman and her family slept in hotels and cars before he decided to help. White says that he has been floored by the help he's received - which is over $33,000! He says, "as a culture, right now we should be building each other up and not tearing each other down."

Here's to hoping his home gets repaired, and that this woman understands not to do this to people in the future. Be kind. Be better. Do better.