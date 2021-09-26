VIDEO: Santa Runs Across Field During Longhorn/Red Raider Game

Don't forget you can catch a weekly interview with Texas Longhorns, Jordan Whittington on Friday mornings at 9:10 on KIXS108 presented by Weber Motor Company. If you would like for me to ask Jordan a question please send me an email at JP@townsquaremedia.com. Just last week, Jordan answered what is better Turkey Fest or Come and Take It Days? See the complete interview by clicking here.

A SANTA SIGHTING AT DKR

Maybe yesterday felt like an early Christmas present for Longhorn fans as they routed Texas Tech 70-35 and it wasn't even that close. During the second half of yesterday's game, a person dressed as 'Santa' ran across the field at DKR. Santa was able to outrun security for a few seconds before he was brought down in the endzone. As reported by KVUE in Austin, 'It's unclear whether the dash across the turf was random or a planned stunt' This stunt just added to the celebration of a BIG 12 blowout.

LOCAL TALENT:

The Texas Longhorns took control from the opening kick and pretty much had the Red Raider defense gassed with a hurry-up offense for most of the first half. QB, Casey Thompson was 18 for 23 with 303 yards at 5 touchdowns. Local favorites Jordan Whittington and Johnathan Brooks had solid games. Jordan Whittington had 5 receptions for 93 yards and 1 touchdown. Hallettsville graduate, Johnathan Brooks had 47 yards on 7 carries. The Texas Longhorns 3-1,1-0 will ride this momentum into Fort Worth for another Big 12 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs 2-1,0-0 on Saturday at 11 AM.

