Video: Uber Eats Driver Delivers Food From Disgusting Roach-Infested Car

The man filming didn't even feel comfortable parking his car by their car because of the number of roaches you can see just crawling all over the inside of the car, which is piled with laundry, trash, and random crap.

This is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen. TikToker @iamjordanlive captured a video of an Uber Eats driver with a vehicle absolutely crawling with cockroaches that will make you reconsider having your food delivered by strangers.

He waits to see who the driver of the vehicle is, hoping that they aren't really an Uber Eats driver, even though he can see the identification on the vehicle. A woman appears minutes later and sets a bag of food and a drink on the ground while she opens her trunk to put them inside. She opens the driver's side door and gets into the roach-infested vehicle, presumably to make a delivery.

Oh. My. God.

The level of nasty in this entire scenario is just completely off the charts. It makes you wonder who you have been getting your deliveries from and if they may have been riding around in a roach mobile before handing the food off to you.

Uber Eats is not only expensive as hell, but it doesn't seem like they have a great system to monitor exactly what goes down in the cars of their delivery drivers if s*** like this is acceptable to them.

I will very likely NEVER order from a third-party delivery service again. I feel like I need to take a shower after watching that video. Lord have mercy.

