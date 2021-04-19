VIDEO: WWII Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Front of Beachgoers

A WWII aircraft made an emergency landing in Cocoa Beach Florida on Saturday during the Cocoa Beach Airshow, and it was all caught on camera.

When I was younger, I grew up at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. I lived there from the ages of 5 to 15 years old. On the school bus in the mornings, as I would head to school, we would see jet fighters take off and land on the airstrip that ran parallel to one of the main roads. It seemed like the planes were flying in slow motion.

Every now and then we would even see them do a maneuver called the "touch and go." They would start to land, and then as soon as the plane would touch the runway they would lift off again. I always thought that was the coolest thing.

During those years we would also go to a lot of airshows and see the Thunderbirds or the Blue Angels perform. It was pretty exciting as a child to watch what they could do in those airplanes. Once we moved to Colorado, we didn’t make it out to many airshows mainly because there just weren’t any happening around us. It was about that time I started seeing airshow accidents that were happening at air bases across Europe and the US.

Between airshow accidents and commercial airline accidents, I began to develop a fear of flying. It’s one that I hold to this day. I would much rather drive to whereever I’m going to than get on a plane and fly.

So, you can imagine how tense this footage made me.

This past Saturday, a World War II plane had some mechanical issues and was forced to land in the water just off the beach where people were enjoying the water and the sun. The videos are crazy.

Most people don't seem to know that the aircraft was experiencing some problems until it actually landed in the water. Amazingly, according to a report on KWTX, rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, the pilot is OK, and no-one in the water or on the beach was injured.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

Just another day at the beach.... in Florida.

