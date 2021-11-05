Washington, D.C. is home to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. It is a wall that has the names of the 58,000 plus Americans who gave their lives in the Vietnam War carved into it for all to remember until the end of time. For those that can't make a trip to our nation's capital to pay their respects, their is a replica of the wall that travels the country so as many as possible can pay their respects and learn about the war.

The Wall That Heals is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. that is about three-quarter scale in size. The wall contains the same names you will see on the original wall in addition to a mobile education center to learn more about the Vietnam War and the wall itself. It has been traveling across the United States since April of this year.

It's only stop in Texas is this weekend in Sulphur Springs. The replica wall and education center will be set up at the Sulphur Springs high school track through Sunday (November 7). It is free for the whole family to visit and will be open 24 hours through Sunday.

This is a great learning opportunity for not only your children but for the whole family. If you have a family member that gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War, you can find their name on this wall. The engravings on the replica wall allow for "name rubbings," meaning you can place a piece of paper on the wall and rub a pencil, or other writing utensil, against the wall to get an imprint of the name on the paper for you and your family to keep.

The mobile education center also contains a Hometown Heroes section. This area displays the names and photos of those who have served in the area where The Wall That Heals is visiting. For this visit, those that served from the Sulphur Springs, and surrounding areas, will be on display.

The replica wall is 375 feet in length and stands seven and a half feet tall at it's apex. This Texas top will be it's next to last for 2021 with the final stop starting Veterans Day in Tennessee. If you want more details on The Wall That Heals, go to vvmf.org.

