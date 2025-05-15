Have You Seen It? Viral Video Of Towed Car Wildly Swinging In Houston Traffic

Yesterday, a startling video of a car being improperly towed through Houston, TX traffic began making the rounds. My first time watching this it was hard to know if the person driving is completely unaware of what's behind them or a complete moron.

After seeing this video, I can say with confidence that I've never seen a more reckless act on a Texas highway, and we see a lot of reckless activity on our roads.

Viral Video Of Towed Car Wildly Swerving In Houston Traffic

Houston police said the blue sedan had broken down, so the driver called his girlfriend to tow him. But at some point, an axle broke, making the sedan impossible to control.

It turns out, according to witnesses, the driver (or tower) was laughing while it was happening, I guess that answers my previous question.

Online you can find quite a few videos of this Houston traffic story. Several witnesses captured different angles of this white SUV towing a car backward, swinging it all over the road, across multiple lanes of traffic. KHOU reports that the incident happened on the 610 Loop near the Ella Boulevard exit on Monday afternoon.

KHOU is also reporting that the Houston Police Department did not issue a citation to either driver for how they towed the car.

I understand in times of stress a person can do some unexplainable things, like laugh while the car you're towing on a busy highway swings to and fro, but how no one was seriously injured here is a miracle.