Wait, Did The Buffalo Wild Wings in Tyler, TX Close Down for Good?

It's really fascinating how fast word can get in around thanks to social media. You can put anything you want online and within minutes folks all across East Texas are wondering if Tyler, TX lost a hot wings joint.

This afternoon someone posted in the Tyler TX Rants, Raves, and Recommendations Facebook page that they had just stopped by the Buffalo Wild Wings in the Rose City and it was closed.

Of course, as is the way of the world, this person posted it on Facebook instead of making a call to find out what was going on. Well, good news for BWWers, the Tyler location is not closed.

I made a call there this afternoon to find out what was going on and after just two rings I gotta "Hello, Buffalo Wild Wings on South Broadway in Tyler."

I was shocked, surprised, I thought this random dude online was breaking some big news on the community page. As it turns out there had been a broken water pipe and the city of Tyler shut them down.

But as of 1:16 p.m. this afternoon, when I made the call, they were open for business and ready to serve up hot wings and cold beers to anyone. Well, hot wings for anyone, you still gotta be over 21 to get cold beer. Or hot beer. Any alcohol.

7916A S BROADWAY, TYLER, TX

903-939-0698

PICK-UP / DELIVERY

If you are in the mood for some BWWs, I recommend you go with either Asian ZIng, Desert Heat, or the traditional Hot and of course plenty of ranch dressing. And we only eat our wings bone-in around here.

