East Texans Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait In Line

With hundreds of restaurants to choose from in Tyler, Longview, and Jacksonville, Texas there will be at least one, if not several to choose from that will satisfy your appetite. But sometimes your selection may come with a wait.

Get our free mobile app

It could be a fast food joint, a fast-casual dining location, or an upscale restaurant you choose and you'll have to wait for that table or an extended period to get through the drive-thru. According to East Texans though the wait at some of the places is worth the trade-off.

No matter how long the wait, it's worth it

We've all seen the lines that stretch around a Chick-fil-A location in Tyler, Lindale, Jacksonville, and Longview just to get a chicken sandwich or those irresistible chicken nuggets and some Chick-fil-A sauce. No matter how many cars are backed up on S. Broadway in Tyler, we're going to wait for our chicken!

As far as fast casual dining, there's often a wait at Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse - besides the entrees - I believe it's the basket of endless breadsticks and dinner rolls that keep the lines forming at these places!

It's not just the national chain restaurants that have us waiting to get in, several local hot spots will require some kind of wait to get a table. Take for instance Jack Ryan's Steakhouse in Kilgore or Mario's Italian Restaurant in Tyler, the food is so good the wait is worth it.

We took to social media and asked what East Texas restaurant is worth the wait no matter how long the wait is and the responses came in with some really good restaurants.

East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait We asked on our social media 'what East Texas restaurant is worth the wait no matter how long the wait is' and it looks like we'll be trying out some new places around East Texas and if the wait is 10 - 30 minutes or even an hour, it should be worth it! Enjoy. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry

Here's Where Folks Say You Find the Best Steaks in Longview, TX So when it comes to steak cuts, aside from how you cook it, there are still a lot of choices: Ribeye Steak, Tenderloin Steak aka Filet Mignon, Strip Steak, Hanger Steak, Porterhouse / T-Bone Steak, Flank Steak, Skirt Steak, Short Ribs.

I like it good ribeye or T-bone, my wife tends to go with a filet. But where do you order your steak, regardless of cut, when you're in Longview, TX

10 Must Try Italian Restaurants in Tyler, TX Here is a list of some of the best Italian Restaurants around Tyler, Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview Here are some of the best Mexican restaurants found in Longview: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins