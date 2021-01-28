Walmart And Sam’s Club To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Soon

Soon, while you’re picking up groceries or ammunition at Walmart, you’ll be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Walmart and Sam’s Club locations around the country are clinically ready and prepared to administer the shots.

Walmart said in a press release:

“As we prepare this week to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland, Texas, Delaware, Indiana and the District of Columbia to eligible populations as determined by each district and state, we know our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are ready,” said Lisa Smith, senior director, Health & Wellness. “It has been a year of hard work and preparation to get to this point. And as more people become eligible for vaccination, it’s a good time to take a look back at how we got here.”

Those eligible will be able to register to receive the vaccine by booking an appointment at the Walmart and Sam's Club websites. The exact rollout dates for Amarillo are expected to be released by the company in the next few days.