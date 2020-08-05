Walmart Drive-In Movies Are Coming To East Texas!

Not only can you shop at Walmart for groceries, electronics and clothes, but you can now add watching drive-in movies to the list.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The retailer made the announcement that 160 supercenter store locations were going to start hosting 'pop up' drive-in movies and East Texas is on the list!

Here is a list of the featured movies coming (Subject To Change and Vary By Location)

WONDER WOMAN

SPY KIDS

SPACE JAM

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

GHOSTBUSTERS

THE WIZARD OF OZ

BLACK PANTHER

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

You can watch these blockbuster movies right here in East Texas at participating Walmart Supercenters in Kilgore October 13th and in Tyler October 16-17, October 20-21.

Tickets are free, but must be requested in advance and will not be available at the gates.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins promptly at 7:30 p.m., with no late entry. AAnyone can get tickets and parking will fill up to maximum capacity.

To ensure everyone's safety, Walmart is asking that all guest to remain in their car and parking spaces will be socially distanced.

Kudos to Walmart to continue to bring families together while we still adjust to this new normal.

For complete rules click here.

See you at the movies!