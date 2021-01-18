WandaVision is a Weird and Different MCU but Really Good

This past Friday (January 15), the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spinoff series, WandaVision, made it debut on Disney+. The first two episodes are available to watch with a new episode arriving each Friday. WandaVision takes the weirdness of the comics and translates it perfectly on screen.

As the trailer at the top indicates, this show starts as a direct homage to the black and white comedies of the 50's. Here's the thing, if you know the comics, you get why they took this route. Others will be completely thrown off by this.

Here's why the show is modeled like this...Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, is powerful enough to create an alternate reality so her and her true love, Vision, can live a happy life. Remember that Vision died when Thanos tore the mind stone from his forehead in Avengers: Infinity War. This, obviously, destroyed Wanda.

What we're seeing is Wanda's vision of having the perfect life with Vision. It just so happens that it models the shows of the past. In the first two episodes, we see some moments where Wanda's alternate reality runs into some "glitches." Those "glitches" are signs of either herself, or someone else, trying to bring her out, or come into, her alternate reality.

The first two episodes are simply a setup of the weirdness to come and a hopeful real world resurrection of Vision. I'm ready for episode three which will be available this Friday (January 22) on Disney+.