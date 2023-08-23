One of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas is Right Here in Tyler, TX

When it comes to these "Best Places To Eat" lists in Texas, the big cities like Austin, Houston and Dallas usually gets all the love but an East Texas eatery has made the Top 100 list!

Remember the ice storm of 2021? I was a relatively new resident to Tyler at the time and while just about the entire city shutdown, the restaurant listed by Yelp as one of the best eateries in Texas was one of the only ones open and I remember eating there several times and enjoying it each time.

Go Fish Japanese Kitchen Was Named One Of The Best Places To Eat In Texas.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants category in Texas, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023. When available, all businesses that made the list have a passing health score as of May 1, 2023.

GoFish Modern Japanese Kitchen is known as a fast casual restaurant offering healthy food including the option to make your own poke bowl and a wide variety of japanese sushi & its popular and unique Asian-Latin fusion sushi burrito.

GoFish Was Ranked At #80 On The List

If you're a first timer there, I recommend that you "build your own poke bowl" first so you can pick what you like or go with any of the many varieties of sushi they have with fun names like 'Sugar Daddy", "White Zombie", "Out Of Control" and "Leatherface".



Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen is located at 127 W SW Loop 323 in Tyler.

10 of the Cheapest Places to Live in the Great State of Texas Some of the people moving here, and even native Texans may find themselves looking for more affordable places to live in the Lone Star State. Here are some great options to consider.

Cheapest House For Sale in Tyler, Texas Currently listed for $73,000 this house is the cheapest on the market in Tyler, Texas. But whoever buys it will have to repair some major fire damage.