Want A Gold Medal Dog? Leo Carries His Around All Day Long

In competition and the Olympics, it's all about being first and attaining that gold medal status. Well, Leo doesn't have to put in that much effort to be a gold medal winner every day of his life thanks to his golden coat!

In a world where everyone loves a winner, Leo comes in first place every day of his life and this is one pup that you are going to fall in love with and adopt after meeting him.

Mr. Leo, as he's referred to at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, is a healthy young guy. He is about eleven months old and weighs in at fifty pounds. His gold-red coat and white chest and golden eyes make him stand out at the shelter.

Leo is a handsome and active guy that loves water. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director, says he really loves water. He would be a great fishing buddy she says, but if he loves water that much, you might not be doing much fishing on the days he goes to the lake with you!

Leo will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Leo call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

