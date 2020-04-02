WATCH: Aaron Watson & Daughter Jolee Kate Go Facebook Live

Last night The Honky Tonk Kid went live on Facebook, with the help of one of his honky tonk kids. Like so many artists -- who like us are quarantining -- Aaron Watson turned to Facebook Live to stay in contact with his fans on Wednesday night (April 1).

During his nearly 90-minute set, Watson took requests and answered questions with the help of Jolee Kate. If you missed it live, no worries. We've got the replay right up top. Enjoy.