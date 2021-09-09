Watch as Cody Johnson’s Daughter, Clara Mae, Steals His Ryman Show

The countdown is on. We are officially less than one month away from the release of Cody Johnson's ambitious releases, Human: The Double Album, which is coming on October 8th.

As we get ready for what will no doubt be one of the best albums of the year, let's take a look back to 2019.

Back on May 5th, 2019, Cody Johnson and his Rockin' CJB played a sold out show at The Mother Church of Country Music. How amazing it must have been for Johnson and the boys to play before a capacity crowd on a stage that's been played on and revered by Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, and so many more icons.

And you know the proud dad didn't miss out on a chance to share the moment with his family, right?

Johnson is a devoted father, despite not sharing on social media much about his two daughters, so it was even more special when he brought his beautiful daughters Clara Mae, Cori, and his wife Brandi onto the Ryman stage with him.

Why a double album? “I had too many good songs," Johnson told Whiskey Riff. "There was such an outpouring of songs that other artists wouldn’t look at… whether it was their labels, their publicists, or whoever… they’re just good country songs. I felt like ‘why not?’ We’ve got the time off, we’ve got the opportunity, we got the means, let’s go cut ’em... I got to take Side A and Side B, and I sat down for about 3 hours the other day and kind of cross referenced what songs have similar tempos, what songs have similar feels, what songs have similar subject matters… and separate those and pair those songs up on Side A and Side B… so you’re really getting two albums.” READ MORE

A big shout out to Facebook videographer Conrad Liles for getting this great video up for all of us to enjoy.

