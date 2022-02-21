Turnpike Troubadours Announce ‘A Special’ Two Night Stand in Nashville

The reunion shows are rolling in for the pride of Oklahoma. Turnpike Troubadours have announced a two night stand at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium for this summer.

"This is a special one for us," the band wrote on their socials. "[The Ryman] is a room we’ve wanted to play for a very long time."

Tickets for both of their Ryman Auditorium shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. And if they move anyting like any of their previous show tickets, you're going to have to be on your toes to score some. Get more details regarding this show right here. To date the band has announced Turnpike has announced 14 shows for '22.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2022 Concert Dates:

April 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 21 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 22 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 23 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

May 6 - Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floor Country Store

May 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 - Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

June 24 - Filer, Idaho @ Gory's HWY 30 Music Festival

July 15 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 31 - Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

And just in case you were wondering, and I know you are, I've had one Turnpike insider confirm that we should expect new music from the guys early this year, so stay tuned.

