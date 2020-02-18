UPDATE: This show is sold the eff out.

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

Announced today, Whiskey Myers is heading to The Mother Church of Country Music on November 21st..

We’ll see y’all at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday November 21st! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM!

