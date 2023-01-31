Watch Cody Canada Join Shane Smith & The Saints for Cover of ‘Pancho and Lefty’

Shane Smith & the f*ckin' Saints. The boys are tearing it up. They had a big feature on the hit show "Yellowstone" in November, they'll be playing our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in May, and according to unconfirmed reports the burned Florida's Mile 0 Fest down last week.

Get our free mobile app

They are one Texas' most dynamic and most must-see live bands and have been for over a decade. And it seems the Austin-based band after years of grinding, have reached that landslide moment, a tipping point, that is set to launch them to the stratosphere. The guys have found a much broader audience after being featured prominently on the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone."

Last week Red Dirt legend Cody Canada joined Shane Smith and the boys for a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho And Lefty.” Of course the song became a gold standard for country music when Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard covered it for their 1883 album, Pancho & Lefty.

As far as Cody Canada news goes, his re-record of Cross Canadian Ragweed's Soul Gravy was released on July 1st last year. The project reimagines early '00s defining tracks including "Sick and Tired" and "Alabama", both of which charted on the Hot Country Songs charts, it's peak Ragweed.

Shoutout YouTuber Al Novacek for sharing this one:

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Shane Smith & The Saints, Robert Earl Keen, Zach Bryan, and the rest of your favorites -- without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.