They've been one of the best live bands you'll ever see for years. In the eyes of many Texas and Red Dirt fans Austin, TX based Shane Smith & the Saints have been the band in waiting. And it has at times seemed they've been waiting longer than perhaps necessary.

But the boys just stay out there grinding, waiting for that landslide moment, a tipping point, that sends them to the stratosphere. This could wind up being that.

There's no denying that Yellowstone is the most popular cable show right now. And the show's soundtrack certainly has played a part in that. Through the first four seasons we saw so many deserving bands from our scene and beyond see big bumps in their music sales, consumption, and popularity after being used on the series -- perhaps most notably Whiskey Myers.

The Saints screen time may prove to be any more valuable for the band, I didn't clock it, but they were on screen or singing in the background for what had to be 7-8 minutes, two full songs. Shane even had a line, thanking Mr. Dutton for having them out to perform at his inaugural gubernatorial party.

As of noon on Monday (Nov. 14th), Shane Smith & the Saints’ 2015 album, Geronimo was up all the way to No. 13 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, 2013's, Coast, is up to No. 24, 2019's Hail Mary, is up to No. 39, and 2021’s Live From The Desert sitting at No. 52.

And they're not the only acts used on the premiere episode. We also heard Robert Earl Keen “Shades of Grey,” Zach Bryan “Whiskey Fever,” Hayes Carll "Happy Hour."

