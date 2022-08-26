Watch Cody Johnson & Zac Brown Band Join Forces on “Wild Palomino” at Fenway Park

If you didn't hear Cody Johnson played a couple of stadium shows this summer with the Zac Brown Band. The East Texas native joined ZBB at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and at Citi Field in New York City, NY -- two massive markets.

"That's the real deal right there ladies and gentlemen" - Zac Brown about Cody Johnson.

CoJo, who opened up the show for Zac, came out to perform their new duet "Wild Palomino," which will be include on ZBB's The Comeback Deluxe Edition. And, man do these two sound great together. Give the video a watch below.

Earlier this year, on the heels of his first career No. 1 Billboard Country Single, and not long after he becoming just the third act in RODEOHOUSTON history to sell out Opening Night, Cody Johnson added another illustrious feather to his cowboy hat.

His inspirational "Til You Can't" topped the Billboard Country chart in January, becoming the East Texan's first, in what we assume will be a long line of chart toppers. And his name will be forever etched alongside an exclusive list that only includes Garth Brooks and George Strait when he kicked of RODEOHOUSTON with a sold out show.

