HEAR NOW: Cody Johnson & Zac Brown Join Forces on ‘Wild Palomino’ Update

I was on vacation last week, so just in case you missed it; Zac Brown Band and Cody Johnson released a song Friday (7/15) called “Wild Palomino.” It's an outstanding update to the ZBB song that was originally featured on their '21 album, The Comeback.

Get our free mobile app

The update to the song, which was written by Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti and Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, sees CoJo take lead on the first verse, then Zac Brown step in for the second.

Ya gotta admit these two sound fantastic together. In fact, last week fans in Boston got to hear the two country singers sing it together for the first time as Johnson was opening up for Zac and the boys at Fenway Park.

Both versions are great, but, man, am I digging the new one. Cody Johnson's shoutout to East Texas - a slight change from Zac Brown's version, which pays homage to his home state of Georgia - at the beginning is A+.

This version of "Wild Palomino" will be featured on Zac Brown Band's upcoming deluxe version of The Comeback that will be out on September 30th.

Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

10 Oldest Restaurants in Texas Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Texas

Check Out These 10 Horrifying Ghost Legends From Texas Here comes 10 ghost legends from the state of Texas: