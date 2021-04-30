Kat Hasty is riding a rocket ship. It has been fun to watch as the Texas Music newcomer has become one of the scene's most streamed artists over the past 12 months. Her rocket ship is currently stopped in Oklahoma for The Calf Fry.

Get our free mobile app

If you're still not familiar with Kat yet, Dalton Domino is a great singer/songwriter, and my go-to for who's next up in the Texas scene. He was the first to tell me about Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavlary, Kaitlin Butts, and Randall King. Back in December Dalton was on the show with us, so I asked him who he's got as the next new crop of up-and-comers in the Texas scene, he told me Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulter, and Kat Hasty. That night he shared an exclusive clip of "Where The Wildflowers Are" with our listeners.

Hasty's first official radio single "Pretty Things" landed inside the Radio Texas, LIVE! Top 30 for all of 2020, and she's not slowing down in 2021. She recently braved the cold and pandemic to fly to Washington to film an episode of Zach Bryan's The Belting Bronco YouTube series.

Our pal, and live Texas Music concert aficionado, Matt Westermann shared a couple great videos of the rising star this week. You've got see her perform "Pretty Things," and "The Highway Song," to see for yourself why Texas is quickly falling in love with Kat Hasty.

Give my new podcast a whirl, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott and tons more. And if you are craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. Sounds great during the week at work, or relaxing on the weekend.