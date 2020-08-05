WATCH: Lebanese Bride’s Photo Shoot Interrupted By Beirut Blast

We're learning more about the blast that rocked Beirut on Tuesday as the death toll continues to climb.

According to ABC News, 135 people were killed, including 1 American, and 5,000 were injured in the blast. Not to mention the many others that remain missing.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but authorities are saying that 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate was being stored in the warehouse at the center of the blast. As information continues to come out, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that "most believe [the explosion] was an accident".

Videos of the explosion and smoke plume can be seen all over social media. On Wednesday, one video in particular began garnering more attention. 29-year-old Lebanese bride Israa Seblani was taking her bridal photos in the streets of Beirut just moments before the blast happens. Seblani's photographer was also recording video of the shoot simultaneously. As Seblani poses for her beautiful photos (seriously, stunning), an explosion can be heard, and the camera falls slightly to the ground. What happens next looks like a movie set.

Within seconds the blast shatters windows, knocks over cars, and sends people running for their lives.

“I have been preparing for my big day for two weeks and I was so happy like all other girls, ‘I am getting married’. My parents are going to be happy seeing me in a white dress, I will be looking like a princess,” she told Reuters.

Seblani says she remembers the aftermath of the explosion and the chaos around her.

“I feel so sad about what happened to other people, about what happened to Lebanon,” she said. “When I woke up and saw the damage that happened to Beirut, the one thing I said was thank God we are still alive.”

President Donald Trump said, "Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families. The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon."