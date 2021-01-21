Not a bad call to receive. Parker McCollum was invited to make his Opry debut by Dierks Bentley.

If you missed it, two weeks ago we reported that Parker McCollum will be making playing the Opry in February. Which is awesome. Today we got a little glimpse behind-the-scenes and got to watch the exact moment that McCollum learned he was invited, and who extended the invitation.

"Holy s#it, for real?"

Ahead of one of his Billy Bob's concerts this month, in the midst of a three night run on the World's Largest Honky Tonk, Parker gotta call from Opry member Dierks Bentley. The two talk for a moment, Bentley reminisces about playing there, Parker tells him he saw his name on it's hallowed walls, you know small talk, and then Direrks extends the invitation.

"Cause I have you here, I was gonna ask you what are you doing February 6th? Cause if you're available I would be honored if you'd come out and make your Grand Ole Opry debut. I will be there cheering you on."

There ya go, Dierks returns to the Opry stage and Parker will make his debut on February 6th. And don't miss The Kid, May 1st with us at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Tyler. More details on that to come.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and was the highest-selling debut EP last year. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out the year at No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh, and it was a Top 10 selling single and the 41st most played song on country radio in 2020.