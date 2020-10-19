We Painted Our Home, What’s Our Next House Project?

We had a mission to paint my home before we host our very first Thanksgiving as homeowners. I am beyond sore today and I just want to sleep for an entire week. It took 2 1/2 bottles of tequila, 2 amazing women with a mission (Mary Catherine and Maegan), 2 large 5-gallon buckets of paint, a few too many trips to Sherwin Williams, and several misplaced paintbrushes and rollers to count. However, we did it! The house for the most part is painted and my house looks like it has been brought to life.

Krystal Montez

The thought of another home project exhausts me, however, we knew this house would be a lot of work when we bought it. So now I am sitting here dreading our next project, but I know it is very much necessary so we can live in it comfortably and most importantly be excited to host friends and family without feeling like we have to explain the "ugly" spots on the walls.

We painted the house, which was the number one suggestion I received from friends and family, and the paint job did what everyone promised it would do, brightened up, and cleaned up my house. Now I'm sitting here wondering what is next. As always I need your expertise. What project would you take on to make your home look beautiful? I am open to all suggestions. Message me directly by clicking here.