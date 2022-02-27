It may seem counter-intuitive to find a "hobby" when you're already overwhelmed with the daily grind of "must-do's."

I can relate. I mean, after all, some of us feel we barely have enough time as it is.

However, the art of having a hobby has huge benefits for you--both personally and professionally.

Have you ever met someone who has a narrow scope of life? Whether it's with a co-worker or someone you meet out with friends, it's hard to carry on a conversation, isn't it?

Get our free mobile app

When we allow ourselves to go years and years without learning anything new, we start to stagnate and feel we don't have any fertile ground from which to pull new ideas--whether that's in conversation or to fuel creative approaches in our work, or something else entirely.

In today's economy and workplace reality, more than ever it's crucial to "stay green." If you feel you've stagnated in your work or life, simply learning something new can be a game-changer.

Having a hobby can also be an excellent stress reliever.

How? By keeping you engaged in an activity that pulls your focus and that you enjoy, it takes your mind off of the life stressors we all face every day. Engaging in your hobby almost becomes meditative, and we certainly have learned the benefits that can come from practicing mindfulness.

Learning something new teaches you to be okay with not being good at something immediately.

That can be helpful in your career when you feel stuck and need to learn a new way of thinking of being. When we're kids, everything is new. It takes time to learn. And that's okay.

Bonus? There are so many hobbies to choose from. Whether you tend to enjoy creative endeavors like me or you want something more physically active, there's something for everyone.

Here's a few ideas in several different hobby categories:

Active Hobbies: Try gardening, cycling, ghost hunting, fencing, axe throwing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, or even beekeeping.

Nerdy Hobbies (yay!): What about board games, cosplaying, video games, writing fanfiction, or trying your hand at your own amateur magic show?

Creative Hobbies: Photography, woodworking, welding, knife-making, knitting, flower arranging, calligraphy, candle making, writing, or painting.

Miscellaneous Hobbies: What about learning a new language, meditating, juggling, adult coloring books, or getting really, really into loose-leaf tea or become a cigar aficionado?

Bottom line? Almost anything can be a hobby, if you enjoy it.

Find something new outside of your normal rut of basic activities and watch your world get bigger.

Ten of the Best Places to Get a Tattoo in or Near Tyler, Texas! Hey, this may be what inspires me to finally find the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle.

Recall the Heartbreaking Tale of Abused Dog, Lindy? How is She Doing Now? She'd been starved and was covered in mites. Many worried she'd not survive. This is how Lindy is doing today in the loving care of the SPCA of East Texas