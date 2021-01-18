Welcome to Divorce Month in America

New year, old spouse? 2021 marks a new beginning for many of us, we see a glimmer of hope and 2020 in our rearview mirror. For some Americans, this is exactly why they choose to seek out divorce lawyers. Many divorce lawyers consider January as divorce month. After a year like 2020, we can probably expect skyrocketing numbers when it comes to divorce.

Last year CBS 19 sat down with Attorney Joseph Hoelscher, who manages Hoelscher, Gebbia and Cepeda, PLLC, he claimed that his law office sees a dramatic "increase in inquiries about divorces" at the end of every year. It's so common that his office promotes a "starting fresh" package discount that is steered towards people seeking an "uncontested separation". With so many people having to isolate themselves alongside their significant other I truly believe that the divorce numbers will be astonishing in 2021.

Hoelscher said most couples with children end up waiting until after the holidays to file for divorce. They choose to spend one last holiday together as a family. Hoelscher explained that "The holidays can be very intense, there's a lot of baggage coming into the holidays. You've got different sides of the family getting together with different expectations, and sometimes people just reach a breaking point. Which, when things calm down, a lot of times can be healed. The holidays are tough pretty much for everyone, I think."

Before you start thinking about walking away from your marriage, it can get really pricey. Hoelscher estimates that uncontested divorces can cost anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000. However, for the divorces on the more "bitter" side, or divorces where there is a lot of property or assets, he's seen people spend $40,000 to $50,000. On average, contested divorces typically cost people $10,000 at a minimum.

One law firm in Crossville, Tennessee is having a lot of fun with divorce month by holding a contest where one person will win a free divorce just in time for Valentine's Day. Keep in mind this contest is only open to people who reside in Tennesee but, wouldn't it be great to save $2,000 by winning a free divorce?

