What Does Aaron Watson Miss Most on Christmas? You Can Probably Relate

Family is important to Aaron Watson. That's why, in 2018, the 41-year-old country star released An Aaron Watson Family Christmas — a 10-track holiday-inspired album featuring him, his wife and three children.

Creating memories with those closest to you is all part of the Christmas spirit, but so is remembering your lost loved ones and the memories you shared with them. For Watson, Christmas time creates an extra soft spot for his late grandmothers and their (literally) sweet baking.

"You know what I really miss at Christmas?" Watson asks Taste of Country. “I miss the candies that my grandmother Watson would make and I miss the sugar cookies that my other grandmother would make. ... I would love to have just one more batch. When those candies and those cookies came out, I was always selfish with them and I never shared."

One would think that memory of selfishness would lead to remorse by Watson, especially with the emphasis of giving during the Christmas season. However, Watson had other thoughts.

“I'm glad I didn’t share,” Watson admits, laughing. "I have no regrets. Usually you look back and go, 'I should've shared,' but I'm so glad I didn't. I ate the majority of them. As soon as those cookies came out of the oven, I don't even know if I tasted the first five or six of 'em. I went all out.

"That's what it's all about, going all out," he adds. "Whether you're eating cookies or making music, you better go all out."