What Sweet Treat Do You Love that Others Raise an Eyebrow Toward?

I have a confession. I love those orange slices you can two for a dollar at the gas station. Walmart has a variety pack that has the orange slices but also includes cherry, lemon and lime. So good. I love those spice drops, too, and there is a special story behind those.

I'll talk about the fruit slices in a minute, but first I'll talk about the spice drops. If you haven't heard of these, they are a soft candy with both a sweet and spice flavor. So good.

I will never forget as a kid going to my grandmother's around Christmas time. She had this this mini tree with points on it. On those points, she would put a spice drop on the end. All of us cousins would swing by and grab one, then come back again later and get another. It's one of those simple memories that I will always carry with me and why I could never unlove the spice drop candies.

I've always been a fan of orange slices, those soft, orange candies with the sugar sprinkled on the outside. Sure, it's a fake flavor but I love 'em. Stop by just about any gas station and you can usually pick up two packs for a dollar. Over the years, the flavors have been expanded to include cherry, which are super good, and even lemon and lime, which are good, too.

I've got a couple of friends who wouldn't even touch them. "That's gross," "I don't like the texture," all while taking a bite out of a Twizzler, now that's yuck. Those taste like a dried up strip of weather striping. Even worse, licorice. Nope. But I know plenty who love those.

So tell me, what sweet treat do you love that others raise an eyebrow toward? Tell me in the poll below.

