Rejoice Texas! Whataburger Bringing Back Popular Items For Summer
Whataburger has had many items placed on it's menu. So many have come and go, with some Texans wishing for a hopeful return. But some are lost to the history books, and we're left with fond memories.
But still, we've all wished for some to come back, heck I've even got a list of items that I wish they would stay forever. Some have their return for limited engagements, but it looks like Whataburger is hearing some of the calls.
What do we mean? Well, summer is here and some certain items are set to land back on the menu!
Whataburger Special Summer Item Returns
It was just announced recently that certain items are making their long awaited return:
The Banana Pudding Shake, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit, BLT, and the one that makes me the most happy, the Southern Bacon Double are getting back on the menu. Pardon me as I scream in joy for the fact one of my favorite fast food items has made a glorious return.
However, for some these aren't the exact items that they wished for a return. Items like the A1 Thick and Hearty burger or the Mushroom Swiss burger have been highly requested to return. But we'll never truly know if or when those food items will make a highly requested return.
