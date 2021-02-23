Whataburger Hosting Job Fair In Tyler

If you're out of work right now, the good folks over at Whataburger are hiring and they need YOU!

According to a press release we received, this Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Whataburger is hosting a day-long job fair at the Holiday Inn at 5701 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler. Whataburger plans to add up to 100 employees, referred to as Family Members, to join the growing team in Tyler and surrounding areas.

Whataburger is hiring for several positions including Restaurant Manager and Team Member, offering competitive pay, benefits and flexible scheduling. By joining the Whataburger Family, employees are automatically placed into Whataburger’s Restaurant Career Development Program, putting them on the path to growth from day one.

Restaurant Managers have the potential to make up to $55,000 a year (based on both market and performance) and lead teams of 60 people or more. The position also includes industry-leading health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

Whataburger representatives will be on-site at the event to take applications and conduct interviews. Candidates may also email their resume to WTT@RMCJobs.com or call 562-596-7072 to set up an interview in advance.

Don't miss out and make sure you share this info with someone who is looking for work right now!