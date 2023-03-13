Whataburger is a Texas original. Personally, I am a fan of their burgers and always will be. I will get into the meat (I always intend my puns) of this article below with a bit of a twist afterwards that some may find offensive. Living in East Texas my entire life (grew up in Lindale, Texas - Lived in Tyler for 20 plus years - Moved back to Lindale recently) I've heard Whataburger pronounced many different ways. Turns out, a common East Texas pronunciation is correct according to a recent tweet from the burger giant.

How do you pronounce Whataburger?

The above question is valid. We've heard the commercials for years that its pronounced What - A - Burger. Personally, that's how I pronounce it. But I've also heard Water - Burger or What - Er - Burger or Wut - Uh - Burger. To be honest, it really doesn't matter because we all know what is being said, we're having a great breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Latest Whataburger Tweet

A recent tweet from the official Whataburger Twitter account sent the internet into a frenzy. In that tweet, the burger giant seemed to verify that a common East Texas pronunciation is correct. Fans had some fun with the replies to the tweet with Whataburger replying to some of them.



Whataburger Fan's Replies to Pronunciation Tweet

Time to Throw in a Little Controversy

Back in 2019, it was announced that Whataburger had sold to Chicago based BDT Capital Partners. Why? Because the Texas burger giant wanted to expand outside of the southern areas they had already spread their burger goodness to. So many people thought that the world was about to come to an end. There were people literally believing that Chicago-style hot dogs and Chicago style pizza were being added to the Whataburger menu.

Its 2023 and that Hasn't Happened

I laughed at a former co-worker when he said that Whataburger had changed since the "sell to Chicago." The only thing that changed was this false perception that Whataburger was changing and so Whataburger had changed. Folks, its stayed the same since that sale. "They messed up my order the other day. Whataburger is awful now." Whataburger messed it up or did a worker at Whataburger mess it up? That's two completely different things.

That's my Hill to Die On

Everyone has one or two beliefs that nothing will change their mind about, mine is that Whataburger never went downhill since the sell. They haven't. Period. Are there better burgers in East Texas? Yes. Will Whataburger always be a Top 5 burger for me? Also yes. Enjoy wherever you get your burger from my friends. Just know that I will always sing the praises of Whataburger.

