What’s Up With All The Awesome Pay It Forwards In Longview All Of A Sudden?

You don't have to spend too much time on social media to know the world is full of negativity and self-centered attitudes. After just a few minutes of looking through certain social media groups, you're sure to notice that people are quick to point out other people's mistakes or failures, especially in the service industry.

However, this afternoon while I was doom scrolling in a Longview social media group I happened to notice something ... Longview residents are doing something good and people are taking notice of their actions and posting about it online!

Usually, this certain Longview Facebook group's members are quick to point what is wrong with a fast-food order, a restaurant waitstaff member, a restaurant in general or any service-oriented business, but today it seems like there was a slight shift in their thinking. I'd say a new 'Pay It Forward' movement is slowly gaining steam in Longview right now.

Where are the pay it forwards happening?

It's apparently happening in the drive-thru's of McDonald's and Starbucks right now. Of course, you can believe and see it happening at Starbucks, but you rarely hear of it happening at McDonald's of all places. These random acts of kindness are happening at different McDonald's around Longview.

A lady posted the following:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Then I ran across this message:

I just wanna hop on here and say to person that was in front of us at McDonald’s on 80 and paid for my sons kids meal thank you soo much! And May God bless you ❤️😊

Facebook Facebook loading...

It wasn't a few more scrolls down that I ran across this pay it forward too:

Facebook Facebook loading...

This guy was really nice, especially picking up a $58 pay it forward at a McDonald's!

That's not all the random acts of pay it forward going on right now in Longview, this other person let us know what she did while sitting at the drive-thru window of Starbucks:

Facebook Facebook loading...

It seems there is quite a movement happening in Longview with paying it forward. If you're ever in a pay it forward moment, keep it going. Even if you can't take care of paying for the whole order of the person behind you, paying something towards their total will make that person's day behind you much brighter!

