A Newborn Puppy’s Life is Saved Thanks to the Mount Pleasant, TX Fire Department

On May 10, Wednesday morning, the Station 1 crew of the Mount Pleasant, Texas Fire Department received a call regarding a lost puppy and they headed out to the scene.

There are few things more adorable than a newborn puppy. There's something about these precious little animals that stirs the human heart to act with compassion. Even some who struggle with interacting with their fellow human beings can turn to marshmallows when it comes to baby animals.

And that's never more true than when a dog or a puppy is in danger. After all, dogs are some of the truest companions we'll ever have in this life. They love us in our happiest and saddest moments. They are right there by our sides whenever it feels like the world is caving in on us. They are purveyors of unabashed joy and unconditional love and affection in a world that can seem truly cold at times.

And because of this, and because it's the right thing to do, hearing that the Station 1 crew of the Mount Pleasant, Texas Fire Department intervened and used their "trenching skills" to save the life of this tiny, newborn puppy who was trapped under the deck of a home in the area is warming the hearts of people all over East Texas.

Thanks to the heroic efforts on behalf of the littlest and most vulnerable among us, this tiny puppy is back with his mommy. Here's the post the Mount Pleasant, TX Fire Department shared on their Facebook page:

