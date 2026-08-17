It seems like there are always videos online of people wanting to control the conversation when they interact with police, for example not wanting to hand over their identification, but is that legal here in Texas? To be honest, I’ve always found that doing what they ask is always best and I’ve never refused a request from any police officer. But let’s discuss the laws in the Lone Star State.

What “Stop and Identify” Means in Texas

According to Texas View, Texas is not a “stop and identify” state, meaning officers cannot require you to show identification for no reason. But there are certain situations in which you would be required to show identification.

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When You Are Required to Provide ID

There are a few reasons in which you would be required to identify yourself to Texas law enforcement, including when you are arrested. You are required to identify yourself if you’re driving a vehicle in Texas or if you were found carrying a handgun.

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Penalties for Failing to Identify

If you refuse to identify yourself after being arrested that would be a Class C Misdemeanor, if you give false identification that would be a Class B Misdemeanor. Not having your license when you’re driving could result in a ticket, or a visit to the county jail or both. Not identifying yourself while carrying a handgun is a Class C Misdemeanor.

If you’re in a vehicle and the driver is arrested, you’re not required to identify yourself. Although if you do identify yourself with false information, that could result in you being arrested. If you have a handgun with you, you’re always required to show identification when asked by law enforcement.

Hopefully that gives you some insight into when you’re required to show identification to law enforcement in Texas.

Check Out These 30 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman