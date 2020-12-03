Whether True or Not, this PlayStation 5 Story is Funny

Ahh, the PlayStation 5, one of the hottest items to get this Christmas. It's been super hard to get our hands on one so far. So hard in fact that a man in Taiwan told his wife it wasn't a game system so he could get one.

A man in Taiwan managed to pick up a PlayStation 5 recently. I'm not sure of the exchange rate but whatever $499 is in Taiwan, that's what it cost him. With the unique design of the PlayStation 5, you wouldn't think, at first, that it was a game system. Some have compared the look to a wireless router. Well, this man told his wife it was an air purifier.

You know what, if I didn't know what it was, I would believe that.

When a wife is lied to, they don't take it too well. Really, anyone wouldn't. When the wife of this man found out it wasn't an air purifier, his wife only had one solution to make up for the lie, he had to sell his beloved PlayStation 5.

You kinda feel bad for the guy but, at the same time, understand the wife. The husband sadly sold the PlayStation 5 to another man.

I'll be honest, I'm not a hundred percent how true this story is but it's been picked up by just about every news outlet out there. That doesn't take away from the hilarity of the story. If anything, we can learn a lesson, don't lie or pay the consequences.