Watch a Teardown of the PlayStation 5. That Heatsink Though.

***You will need to turn captions on for English translation.***

The next generation of console gaming is going to be awesome. It doesn't matter if you're a Microsoft XBox or Sony PlayStation fan, the systems are going to be powerful and the games will be great. Personally, I am a PlayStation fan, have been since the PlayStation 1, and I was excited see this teardown of the PlayStation 5.

Mircosoft's Xbox Series X and all digital Series S will release on November 10 for $499.99 and $299.99 respectively. Sony's PlayStation 5 and all digital PlayStation 5 will release on November 12 for $499.99 and $399.99 respectively. It can be a little confusing for some so here is what the packaging will look like for each system.

The all digital Series S ($299.99) is on the left. The Series X ($499.99), that uses discs to play games, is on the right.

The PlayStation 5 with the disc drive ($499.99) is in the white box while the all digital version ($399.99) is in the black box.

I will say that for the more casual gamers, and mom and dads wanting to buy this for their kids, it will be a little confusing with the options available. I still like physical media so I will be picking up the $499.99 PlayStation 5. I'm going to wait a bit, though, because there is always some major and minor bugs that are discovered as these new systems come out. Once all that is worked out, I'll pick mine up.

As I said, I am super excited for the next generation of consoles. Whether you're an XBox or PlayStation fan happy gaming my friends. Check out some stills from the PlayStation 5 teardown below.